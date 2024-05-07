Shooting for 'Rasavathi' was a cold challenge: Tanya Ravichandran

When shooting for director Santhakumar’s Arjun Das-starrer 'Rasavathi', actor Tanya Ravichandran had to spend several weeks in Kodaikanal.

“I travelled to Kodai in my childhood but this was my first visit for a film shoot. We shot in several places in scenic locations, like on mountain tops and in the town. It was a pleasant trip but we had no time to explore the town after the shoot,” says Tanya.

Though the locales were picturesque, the biting cold got to her, “We shot there in December and so naturally, it was pretty cold. I don’t mind cold weather, but shooting outdoors, especially during the night, with cold mountain winds blowing around us, was very challenging. One night the temperature dropped to one degree. The biting cold got me shivering, and I had to somehow complete my shots, despite it all.”

One important emotional scene became all the more challenging due to the weather, as cold winds set both Arjun Das and Tanya shivering. “But the minute the director said ‘action’, we both forgot our discomfort and plunged into the scene. The minute the shot was over, all I could think of was, imagining a yummy hot meal in my room later.”

Another scene, which became challenging because of the cold, was a bike ride on the roads of Kodaikanal. “I was riding pillion with Arjun. As the bike picked up speed and cut through the cold mountain air, we were both chilled to our bones. That was one evening I will never forget,” she recalls.