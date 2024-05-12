Joju George onboard Suriya-Karthik Subbaraj film

Earlier, we reported that director-producer Karthik Subbaraj will be helming Suriya's next, tentatively titled Suriya 44. The latest update is that Joju George has joined the film's cast.

A source close to Joju George has confirmed to us that the actor is on board the film and that he will start shooting after completing his work on Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life. It is to be noted that the Malayalam actor has previously worked with Karthik Subbaraj on Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram.

Suriya 44 will jointly be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films. During the announcement, the makers released a poster, along with a tagline - Love, Laughter and War, hinting that this film will be a mix of all.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of Kanguva which is being made in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. He has Vetrimaaran's Vaadivasal under pre-production.

Recently, the actor issued a statement that his 43rd film with Sudha Kongara, titled Puranaanooru, will undergo a delay as they require some time to do complete justice to the story. The cast also includes Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salmaan.

On the other hand, Joju George, who was last seen in Antony, has Aaro and his directorial debut Pani, in the pipeline.

