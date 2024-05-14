Superstar Rajinikanth wraps shooting for TJ Gnanavel's 'Vettaiyan'

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth has completed the filming for his upcoming Tamil movie "Vettaiyan."

The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame and produced by A Subaskaran via Lyca Productions.

"Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film.

Lyca Productions shared the update on its official X page on Monday evening.

"And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for 'Vettaiyan'," the banner captioned a picture of Rajinikanth from the set.