Varalaxmi-Suhasini’s courtroom drama titled 'The Verdict'

Actors Suhasini Maniratnam and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will next be seen in a legal drama set in the US, titled as 'The Verdict'. The cast of the film also includes Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyulekha Raman, and Prakash Mohandas in prominent roles. The film is directed by debutant Krishna Sankar, who has apparently completed the filming in just 23 days.

Pointing to how extensive pre-production could help in a smooth shooting, Sankar says he took nine months for prep work before going on floors. “The pre-production began in January 2023, and we went for the shoot in September of the same year. The post-production went on for three months,” he says.

When asked if the Tamil audience would be able to relate to a courtroom drama set in the US, he says, “Except for the jury system, I don’t think there is much of a difference between court proceedings in India and the US. Also, things happening outside the court are common and relatable to the Indian audience.” On the casting choice, Sankar says that he wanted to go for American actors first, something which the producer advised him against. “After hearing my narration, producer Prakash Mohandas suggested going with Indian actors.

This was a beneficial decision,” he says, adding, “The senior actors were non-demanding and highly cooperative, something without which the shoot could not have concluded this quickly.” The technical crew of The Verdict comprises cinematographer Arvind Krishna, who is best known for 'Pudhupettai' and '7G Rainbow Colony', and editor Sathish Surya of 'Vikram Vedha'-fame. The film’s music is composed by Aditya Rao.

Though there is no official release date yet, the makers of 'The Verdict' are planning to release the film in the last week of June.