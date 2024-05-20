Siddharth’s next with Sri Ganesh to be high on emotions

Actor Siddharth will join hands with filmmaker Sri Ganesh for his 40th film, which will be the director’s third. This is the first time that the actor and the director will work together. Sri Ganesh won critical acclaim for his first film '8 Thottakkal' (2017), which starred Vetri and MS Bhaskar in the lead roles. He then made the action thriller 'Kuruthi Aattam' in 2022, headlined by Atharvaa. Speaking about the project, Sri Ganesh says, “After making thrillers like '8 Thottakkal' and 'Kuruthi Aattam', I genuinely wanted to do an emotional film devoid of action scenes to reinvent myself as a writer and director.”

Elaborating on his writing process, he says, “I usually come up with four or five emotional high points and bring a cohesive connection between these points while working on a screenplay.” In explaining why he chose Siddharth for the lead role in his third film, he cites the actor’s performance in 'Chittha' as a reason. “'Chithha' released right when I completed this script. I was so confident that Siddharth would be the right actor to carry this subject,” he reveals.

While details about the cast and crew are under wraps, the same is expected to be finalised soon. The untitled film, backed by Shanthi Talkies and produced by Arun Viswa, will most likely go on floors in the first week of June. The production banner last backed the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Maaveeran', directed by Madonne Ashwin. Apart from this film, Siddharth, who was last seen in 'Chithha' awaits the release of Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s 'Indian 2'.