Kamal Haasan’s 'Indian 2' gets a release date

The makers of the upcoming Kamal Haasan-Shankar film 'Indian 2' have announced that the film will hit theatres on July 12. A sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', 'Indian 2' follows the return of Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante, who hunts down corrupt people, whom he believes are misusing the freedom he fought for. The film was announced in 2017 and went through numerous production delays.

The ensemble cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Samuthirakani, among others. Late actors Nedumudi Venu and Vivek’s portions have also been reportedly retained.

Cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad and music director Anirudh Ravichanser are part of 'Indian 2’s technical crew. It is backed by Subaskaran under the banner, Lyca Productions. The makers recently announced that the first single will be unveiled on May 22.