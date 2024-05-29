Shoot wrapped up for Kadhalikka Neramillai

The shoot for Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen’s Kadhalikka Neramillai has been wrapped up, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film is written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi and backed by Red Giant Movies.

The upcoming romantic film marks the first collaboration between Jayam Ravi and Nithya. Apart from the leads, Kadhalikka Neramillai will also star Yogi Babu, Lal, Vinay Rai, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Mano, TJ Banu, John Kokken, and Vinothini, among others.

The film has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Gavemic Ary, and editing by Lawrence Kishore. M Shenbaga Moorthy and R Arjun Durai are the film’s co-producers. The makers are yet to announce more details about its plot, teaser, trailer and release date.