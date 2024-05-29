Uppu Puli Kaaram: Salt, spice, and everything nice

CHENNAI: Family dramas have been the pillar of mainstream cinema since time immemorial, and they seldom fail. Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web series Uppu Puli Kaaram brings such a classic family drama to the small screen. While the new generation might have moved away from soaps, the cast strongly believes that the relatable story will attract audiences of every age group.

Ponvannan explains, “In the series, the parents are heroes to the children and it also shows sibling rivalry. While you might say that this is what happens in every family, it brings more value when art imitates real life and there is a representative for each one of us on screen.” Echoing similar thoughts, Raj Ayyappa assures, “It will stand apart from daily soaps and would incorporate comedy, as the story has two people causing chaos in a family.”

Sometimes, a wholesome script does not necessarily mean a happy set, but in Uppu Puli Kaaram, the cast reveals that their relationship with each other was not far off from their characters. Deepika Venkatachalam shares, “Every single day our bond would only get closer.” Deepika, who appeared in two seasons of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, describes working on Uppu Puli Kaaram as, “coming back home”. She adds, “In my safe space, I’m my true self, and I see that in my character Yashika. As a result, the need to act is minimal, and I can easily adapt to her.” Ponvannan adds, “The script united us both on and off the screen. Like a family, the cast had an unspoken understanding.”

Based on the South Korean TV series My Father is Strange, the upcoming series, directed by M Ramesh Baarathi, attempts to bring the popular soap to Tamil audiences worldwide. Ponvannan says, “Tamilians and Koreans are not too different. There is a legend that says a Tamil queen married a Korean prince long ago. They also have words similar to appa and amma in their vocabulary. Like us, they too value family dearly.” Similarly, the actor is coming off from playing a slew of father roles, but is playing dad for a new generation this time. Ponvannan’s character stands as an observer for how the youth deal with money and vice versa, how they value humans, their emotions and more. “Since the cast predominantly consists of up-and-coming actors, you would think they might need advice, but they are perfect as performers,” he says.