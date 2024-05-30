‘The hero is any character the audience claps for,’ says Tamil actor Soori

CHENNAI : Actor Soori’s career graph went through a dramatic ascension that many would covet. From being a comedian to playing the protagonist in a Vetrimaaran film, Soori’s evolution, with a beautiful hint of synchronicity, could only be termed as cinematic. Reflecting on the effect this had on him, the actor shares, “I guess my outlook on cinema has been dramatically altered. I have started watching different kinds of films from various languages. I used to restrict myself to watching comedy films. Now, I watch all kinds of films, especially ones where the story is the main focus rather than the hero.”

As someone who grew up on a steady diet of mainstream cinema, Soori has his own interpretation of a conventional mainstream hero. When asked about his idea of a hero, the actor carefully expounds, “A hero is not just someone who has an intro song and fight sequences. Anyone the audience claps for is a hero. If the audience loves a character and they like what he does on screen, and if they clap for him, he automatically becomes a hero.” Even though his upcoming film, Garudan, shows hints of him playing a conventional hero, Soori maintains that his Sokkan, is just a protagonist who leads the story and not a ‘hero’ who refuses to stay within the confines of the film. As for the story of Garudan, he says, “The film is about one man’s fierce loyalty and what happens if he is forced to choose between his loyalty and justice. His own sense of morality comes in direct conflict with his loyalty and that is why I found it very interesting.”