I regret using body-shaming jokes in my films: Director M Rajesh

Having worked with directors Ameer and SA Chandrasekhar, who are known for their dramas with socially relevant elements, director M Rajesh branched out to make comedy hits like Siva Manasula Sakthi (SMS), Boss Engira Baskaran, and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi (OKOK).

Despite his recent rough patch, he determinedly says he will stay on course to explore more on the relationship and family end in the coming years, and his recent film Brother with Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan is a step in that direction.

Explaining why he chose comedy after collaborating with serious filmmakers like SAC and Ameer, he tells us neither he chose the genre at first nor the filmmakers. “I came to Chennai to be a part of films. I did not think beyond that. Back then, you couldn’t choose your mentor according to the kind of films you wanted to make. I worked as an assistant for Ameer sir and SAC sir by chance, not choice. It turned out to be a great learning experience and a blessing for me.”

Adding how the experience is still of great help, he says, “SAC sir maintains a strict military discipline at sets. I think he is the only director who begins filming at the exact time he says he will. No wonder why directors who worked with Vijay sir appreciate his punctuality. I am still trying to bring such discipline to my sets. Also, I am still a student learning to master perfectionism from Ameer sir.”