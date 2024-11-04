Sai Abhyankkar to make his debut as a composer with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Benz'

‘Katchi Sera’ and ‘Aasa Kooda’ fame Sai Abhyankkar is making his debut as a music director with Benz, the LCU film starring Raghava Lawrence with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Speaking about how he got the opportunity, Sai says, “Santhosh Kumar, the head of Think Music, and Magesh Rajendran from Think told me that there is an amazing script they would like me to listen to. I love how a script turns into a film with all the beautiful background score and songs.”

He goes on to add, “I then met director Bakkiyaraj Kannan at the Passion Studios office. I knew Benz before I met Bakkiyaraj sir, whose filmography I am a big fan of. I saw its first-look poster, like, one year back. I imagined who would do its music, as it looked like a big project back then too. By God’s grace, it is me.”

The LCU is known for its music, thanks in large part to its association with composers such as Sam CS and Anirudh. About making his debut with the universe, Sai says, “It feels special to be part of LCU; there have only been two composers in it.”