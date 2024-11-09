Dhanush’s next with 'Amaran' director announced

Following the success of Amaran, director Rajkumar Periasamy has joined hands with actor Dhanush. Tentatively titled D55, the upcoming film will be produced by Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbuchezhiyan under the banner of Gopuram Films.

Further details about the cast, plot and a title have been kept under wraps. Sharing the announcement, Rajkumar Periasamy said, “When good things happen, they happen in a row! Series of optimistic flow of feelings continue through...It will be D55 with one of the greatest performers of the country.”

Meanwhile, Dhanush also announced that his fourth directorial Idli Kadai will be released on April 10, 2025. He headlines the film along with his Thiruchitrambalam co-star Nithya Menen.

On the acting front, Dhanush has a long list of films coming up, including Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera, the Ilaiyaraaja biopic Maestro, Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein and an untitled film with Mari Selvaraj.