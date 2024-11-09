WATCH | 'Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale' trailer, 'Lady Superstar' opens up about her life

The highly awaited trailer of the Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, on 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's life dropped today ahead of her birthday. The documentary will focus on the actor's personal life which has been largely kept under wraps ever since she entered the film industry.

Not very accessible to the media, Nayanthara made her Instagram debut only last year to promote her Bollywood debut, Atlee's action thriller Jawan. But now she has given fans access via the new docu-series.

The 2-minute, 25-second trailer released on Saturday, giving audiences a peek into the superstar's life — from humble beginnings to her ascent as a superstar.

The documentary will unmask her work ethic as an artiste and her transformation as a daughter, sister, wife and mother. It will also feature accounts from her industry friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

In the sneak peek, Radhika Sarathkumar is seen praising Nayanthara for the way she has carved her own path in the industry. We also see Taapsee mention how she proved wrong every rule written for a female actor.

The documentary also features glimpses from the actor and director's star-studded yet private wedding, which was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and many others.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale will be released on Netflix India on November 18, on the occasion of her 40th birthday.