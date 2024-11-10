Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh dies at 80

CHENNAI: Noted Tamil actor 'Delhi' Ganesh passed away late last night at his residence here following a brief illness, his family members said on Sunday. He was 80 years old.
The actor's son, Maha Delhi Ganesh, told reporters that his father had age-related ailments and that he was under treatment.
"Last night when we tried to give him a tablet, he did not respond. A doctor confirmed that he was dead," he said.
Ganesh's family, in a heartfelt statement, confirmed his passing, saying, "We deeply regret to inform that our father Mr Delhi Ganesh has passed away on 9th November at around 11 PM."
His mortal remains have been kept in Ramapuram, Chennai. The last rites of the actor will be performed on November 11
Delhi Ganesh's acting career spanned over four decades, and he appeared in more than 400 films, cementing his place as a cherished character actor in Tamil cinema.
He was known for his ability to seamlessly slip into a variety of roles--whether it was a comedian, a villain, or a heartfelt supporting character.
Over the years, he shared screen space with some of Tamil cinema's greatest stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others.
Ganesh made his film debut in 1976 with the movie 'Pattina Pravesam', directed by the legendary K. Balachander, who also gave him the stage name "Delhi Ganesh".
His most iconic roles included performances in films like 'Sindhu Bhairavi' (1985), 'Nayakan' (1987), 'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' (1990), 'Aahaa..!' (1997), and 'Thenali' (2000), where his ability to evoke both humour and emotion won him widespread acclaim.
Delhi Ganesh's contribution to Tamil cinema was recognized with several accolades. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979).
In addition, he was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, recognizing his excellence in the arts.
In the later stages of his career, Ganesh also ventured into television and short films, continuing to entertain audiences with his distinctive style.