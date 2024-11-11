‘I am looking for a script to satisfy the cinematographer in me’

Director M Rajesh’s recent theatrical release Brother brings actors Natty Nataraj and Jayam Ravi together for the first time on screen. The film stars Natty as Aravind, the brother-in-law of Jayam Ravi’s character Karthik. Speaking about their maiden on-screen collaboration, Natty says, “It was an excellent experience working with Jayam Ravi. He is like a brother to me. Even though he has been in the industry for many years, he has never let the stardom get to his head. I am in awe of how he respects his seniors and I think he deserves all the stardom that comes his way today.”

Brother serves as a welcome departure for Natty from his usual intense roles, such as the police characters in Mari Selvaraj-Dhanush’s Karnan and Nithilan Saminathan-Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, as well as The Kingmaker in Hiphop Aadhi’s Kadaisi Ulaga Por. The actor reveals that one of the reasons why he chose Brother was to take a break from intense roles.

“Brother is a feel-good family film, it was tonally different from my other recent roles. I liked the fact that it emphasises forgiveness and understanding in family relationships. There is a proverb in Tamil that says, “Kutram parthal sutram illai” (If you keep pinpointing mistakes, you will lose your close circle). Small mistakes can happen, but we should avoid and ignore them.”

Natty goes on to note how there has been a lack of family-oriented films in theatres, emphasising the need for such stories. Brother reunites Natty with his 2022 web series Victim’s director, M Rajesh. Natty and Rajesh worked on the episode Mirrage in the 2022 anthology series. Speaking about Rajesh’s direction style, Natty says, “I have seen almost all his films. He is excellent at what he does. He is also a very approachable and patient director who creates a positive and supportive environment on set. Rajesh treats actors, technicians, assistant directors, and assistant camera people like an experienced professor handling his students.”