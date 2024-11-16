Autobiographically, yours

Art imitates life, and French-Tamil director and actor Lawrence Valin is making a strong case for the saying with his debut film Little Jaffna, a pulsating new addition to the growing genre of South Asian diaspora cinema. It revolves around a French-Tamil cop Michael Beaulieu (played by Valin himself), who is assigned to infiltrate a powerful gang of Tamil Eelam supporters in Paris that is illegally channelling money to the separatists in Sri Lanka.

Quite like the character he plays on screen, Valin was born and raised in France by his Tamil immigrant parents who had to flee Sri Lanka at the height of insurgency. “Many filmmakers go back to the countries of their origin to make films. But I wanted to tell my story which is set here in France. How I grew up, how I struggled as a Tamil and a French boy, how I spoke Tamil at home but had to put my Tamil-ness aside in the world outside,” he says.

In much the same way, Valin also had to let go of his dream of becoming an actor to pursue a safer career in management. However, it was while doing a course in theatre and public speaking for his management programme that his love for acting got rekindled, and he decided to quit at 21 to study for five years at the La Résidence de La Fémis—one of the best film schools in France.

His hyphenated identity meant limited opportunities after graduation. “I got to play only Indian guys,” he says, adding, “I’d always be seen as a Frenchman in India, while here in France I was told that I’m an Indian.”

Valin was whisper close to getting his big break as the lead in Jacques Audiard’s 2015 Palme d’Or winner Dheepan, but it later became that of an older man. It’s at that point that he started thinking about becoming a director—creating characters and stories for himself and telling them his own way.

One of his shorts, The Loyal Man, premiered at the prestigious Clermont-Ferrand film festival. Little Jaffna is also having a dream run in the festival circuit. After successful screenings at Venice, Toronto and Zurich, it played recently in the South Asian Competition section at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI).