Nayanthara blasts Dhanush for not allowing to use 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' material in upcoming documentary

On Saturday, Nayanthara took to her official Instagram account with a 3-page note to lash out against actor, director and producer Dhanush. Reportedly, Dhanush, who produced Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, has not given them an no-objection certificate to use the material in their upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

Stating that as the reason for the delay of release of the documentary, Nayanthara has further listed that even after editing out the film's material from the documentary, Dhanush and his production company has sued them for using a 3-second BTS material.

Addressing Dhanush as the son of Kasthuri Raja and the brother of Selvaraghavan, Nayanthara started the note by saying how difficult it is for a person without any film background to make it big in cinema.

"This is an open letter to you in order to set several wrong things right. A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me: a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I’d owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity."

She then writes about the issue at hand, the documentary. "The release of my Netflix documentary has been much awaited by not just me but so many of my fans and well wishers. It took a whole team of collaborators and film friends to pull together the project through all the difficulties that were thrown at us. The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner and I, doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This Netflix Documentary about me, my life, my love and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories from multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan."

"After two long years of battling it out with you for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for your approval for our NetFlix documentary release, we finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since you declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts, even the photographs to say the least despite multiple requests. The songs of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan are appreciated till date because the lyrics came from true emotions, knowing that there's no better music that we could use in our documentary, your refusal to give us the opportunity to use it, or even just lyrics from the songs, broke my heart."

She further goes on to reveal that even after removing material from her documentary, she has reportedly been asked to pay damages for using a 3-second BTS footage. "It is understandable if it is business compulsions and monetary issues that mandate your denial; but it hurts that this decision of yours is only to vent out your personal grudge against us and that you have deliberately remained indecisive this long. What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary."

"We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner."

She then went on to call out Dhanush for alleged harsh words he uttered before and during the release of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. "It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today. The words you said pre-release have left some unhealable scars to us already. I learnt through film circles that your ego was supremely hurt after the film became a blockbuster. Your displeasure over its success was perceptible even to the common man through award functions connected with this film (Filmfare 2016)."

Lastly, she ended the note by saying that his legal notice will be answered with a befitting legal reply.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale is all set to premiere on Netflix on November 18, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The actor is also awaiting the release of Test, Mannangatti Since 1960 and is working on Toxic, Mookuthi Amman 2, Dear Students, and a film with Kavin.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)