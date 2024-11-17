Jyotika is proud of husband Suriya amid 'Kanguva' criticism, says reviewers 'forgot about good parts'

NEW DELHI: Actor Jyotika on Sunday voiced support for husband Suriya's latest release "Kanguva" amid poor reviews and described the film as an "absolute" cinematic experience while calling out critics for overlooking the good parts in their analyses.

"Kanguva", starring Suriya in a dual role and directed by Siva, released in theatres worldwide on Friday. Despite negative reviews, the Tamil film has grossed Rs 89.32 crore globally at the box office in two days, according to production banner Studio Green.

Many viewers on social media also criticised the movie for "loud" sound levels.

Jyotika wrote a lengthy note on Instagram in the defence of "Kanguva" and Suriya, also her frequent collaborator.

"I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife. Kanguva - a spectacle in the cinema. So proud of you, Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream of taking cinema forward.

"Definitely, the first 1/2 hr doesn't work, and the sound is jarring! Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that's only fair, especially in this kind of film wherein one experiments largely! N it's just the first 1/2 hr of the whole 3 hrs.

But to be true, it's an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work and execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema, @vetripalanisamy (sic)" she said.

The actor-producer said she was surprised by the negative reviews from the media and certain fraternities who don't do the same for the "most unintellectual big-budget films".