The good, the bad, and the grey in 'Nirangal Moondru'

Cinema often reflects life’s complexities and the many shades of human nature. Director Karthick Naren’s upcoming film, Nirangal Moondru, seeks to capture these complexities with a distinct and unconventional storytelling approach. “The film’s premise, storyline, message, and its execution will provide a very different theatrical experience for the audience,” he says. As the highly anticipated thriller is gearing up for its release, the director, along with actor Atharvaa, delve into the layers behind the making of the film and the challenges they encountered along the way.

Karthick, who has always been fascinated by non-linear storytelling, explains that Nirangal Moondru explores a hyperlink format, where timelines shift and intertwine. “Generally, narratives are either linear or non-linear. For this film, we’ve attempted a non-linear narrative with a timeline shift. This isn’t something that can be achieved just in the editing room; it has to start right from the writing stage,” he explains.

For Karthick, it’s not just about engaging the audience but also challenging himself as a filmmaker. “I’ve always wanted my films to be a challenge to make. This love for intricate storytelling pushes me to craft narratives that demand meticulous planning,” he says.

The film’s title, Nirangal Moondru (Three colours), carries a metaphorical significance that goes beyond the literal interpretation of colours. “The audience will understand the significance of the title by the time they reach the climax,” Karthick teases. “While we see colour as something visible to the eye, there’s also the idea that every person carries different colours within themselves—hidden shades that only emerge under certain circumstances.