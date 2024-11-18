The good, the bad, and the grey in 'Nirangal Moondru'

Cinema often reflects life’s complexities and the many shades of human nature. Director Karthick Naren’s upcoming film, Nirangal Moondru, seeks to capture these complexities with a distinct and unconventional storytelling approach. “The film’s premise, storyline, message, and its execution will provide a very different theatrical experience for the audience,” he says. As the highly anticipated thriller is gearing up for its release, the director, along with actor Atharvaa, delve into the layers behind the making of the film and the challenges they encountered along the way.
Karthick, who has always been fascinated by non-linear storytelling, explains that Nirangal Moondru explores a hyperlink format, where timelines shift and intertwine. “Generally, narratives are either linear or non-linear. For this film, we’ve attempted a non-linear narrative with a timeline shift. This isn’t something that can be achieved just in the editing room; it has to start right from the writing stage,” he explains.
For Karthick, it’s not just about engaging the audience but also challenging himself as a filmmaker. “I’ve always wanted my films to be a challenge to make. This love for intricate storytelling pushes me to craft narratives that demand meticulous planning,” he says.
The film’s title, Nirangal Moondru (Three colours), carries a metaphorical significance that goes beyond the literal interpretation of colours. “The audience will understand the significance of the title by the time they reach the climax,” Karthick teases. “While we see colour as something visible to the eye, there’s also the idea that every person carries different colours within themselves—hidden shades that only emerge under certain circumstances.
That’s why we say someone’s true colours come out when they’re exposed. This film delves into those hidden shades.” At the heart of Nirangal Moondru is its exploration of human morality, where characters are neither heroes nor villains. As Atharvaa, who plays one of the central roles, notes, “The film highlights the three shades found in every person—the shade of goodness, badness, and a third, where people pretend to be either. In the beginning, every character seems negative, but as the story unfolds, the audience gets to decide the morality of their actions. For example, my character appears negative for most of the film, but once his backstory is revealed, perceptions change.”
Atharvaa portrays Vetri, an aspiring filmmaker grappling with a string of rejections. The actor says that the character, who is weighed down by internal turmoil, was a stark departure from his optimistic approach in real life. “I play a character who doesn’t give up despite facing countless rejections,” he shares. “This role was a huge contrast to my personality, and I was initially hesitant and afraid to take it on. But after several conversations with Karthick, I decided to trust his vision.”
Reflecting on the experience, Atharvaa recalls how stepping into the shoes of such a layered character was both challenging and liberating. “There are no limitations when it comes to playing a grey-shaded character. I didn’t know how a grey-shaded character would react to specific circumstances or what his mannerisms would be. I approached it with a blank slate, relying on Karthick’s direction and my improvisational skills.” Nirangal Moondru also stars Sarath Kumar and Rahman in lead roles, and Karthick promises that they take on characters that break away from what is usually expected of them.
“Sarath Kumar sir plays a cop, but we’ve written his character closer to reality rather than as an upright officer. Meanwhile, Rahman sir portrays a school teacher in a completely new avatar,” reveals the director. For Atharvaa, the sets of Nirangal Moondru came with a fair share of unpredictability. He recalls one memorable instance involving an intense sequence planned for an entire day but was completed in a single take.
“We had a call sheet from 9 am to 6 pm for a five-page scene at the Defence Colony. But we wrapped up by 10:15 am after finishing it in one single take. It ended up being the film’s introduction scene. This unpredictability made the shooting experience truly exciting.”
Atharvaa shares that, most of all, it was playing a character battling with addiction that added another layer of complexity and excitement for him. “Repeatedly filming scenes where my character was under the influence took a physical toll. My head started spinning during retakes because I had to perform the junkie portions over and over. It was definitely a challenge for me,” he signs off with a laugh.