Actress Keerthy Suresh to marry longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in December

Actor Keerthy Suresh is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in the second week of December.

According to reports, The Mahanati actress will be getting married in a private ceremony at a luxurious resort in Goa on December 11. The wedding festivities are expected to take place on December 9 and span three days in an intimate celebration with close family and friends from the film industry, as reported by Deccan Herald.

It is learnt that Antony is a Dubai-based businessman and the two have been in a steady relationship for the past 15 years. Rumour has it that the duo were high school sweethearts.

However, this is not the first time she has been under the spotlight of her nuptial talks. She was earlier speculated to be in a relationship with Anirudh Ravichander and was further rumoured to be marrying him. Keerthy and her father denied these claims, stressing that they are just good friends.

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. She began her career in the world of cinema as a child actor in the early 2000s.

On the professional front, Keerthy is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan's Baby John directed by Khalees. The film is set to release on December 25 and is a remake of Vijay's Theri (2016).