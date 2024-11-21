INTERVIEW|The art of crafting yore

Banglan, the production designer, has mastered the art of making the past feel palpable. Hailing from Kerala, he catapulted into the limelight with Kammara Sambhavam (2018), a genre-bending historical film, for which he clinched the National Award for Best Production Design, becoming the youngest to earn the accolade.

The seeds of his creativity were planted early—thanks to a love for drawing—and were later nurtured by films like The Lord of the Rings, Wong Kar-wai’s films, and production designer Dante Ferretti’s lavish collaborations with Martin Scorsese. His inspirations pushed him to create worlds that don’t just look good but transform scripts into worlds rich in authentic detail.

Currently, he is neck-deep in crafting Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, a project that is going to keep him busy for another year. Despite his packed schedule in Karnataka, Banglan paused to chat with us about building the world of Lucky Baskhar, his creative processes, future projects, and more.

Excerpts:

In the context of Indian cinema, the terms art director and production designer are often used interchangeably. Could you clarify the difference between these two designations?

A production designer defines a film’s visual aesthetic, overseeing elements like sets, costumes, props, locations, and VFX while managing budgets and collaborating with key departments. Their role spans pre-production to post-production, often involving tasks like finalising VFX.

For example, while working on Kantara: Chapter 1, I was also coordinating with the VFX team and cinematographer of Lucky Baskhar to ensure seamless integration across all elements. An art director focuses on executing the production designer’s vision during the shoot, handling set construction and decoration, with their involvement typically ending once the filming concludes.

Could you walk us through the process of creating the sets for 'Lucky Baskhar'?

Although we made Lucky Baskhar over the course of seven schedules spanning eight months, the sets for Baskhar’s home, the street, and the bank were constructed in just 15 days. We divided the work between two separate spaces in an aluminium factory in Hyderabad. To meet the tight timeline, we formed two parallel teams and sourced props from various states. This level of time constraint was something I had never experienced before on such a scale.