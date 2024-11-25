Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran, known as the writer of the Raghava Lawrence-starrer Rudhran, is making his directorial debut with a comedy film titled Family Padam. The upcoming film stars Uday Karthik, Vivek Prasanna, and debutant Parthiban Kumar as brothers trying to make a film with the support of their family. Cinema about filmmaking often explores the serious struggles of filmmakers.

Speaking about how he balanced the serious side and the comedy aspect in Family Padam, Selvah says, “The brothers are like longtime friends, which creates a particular dynamic between them that ensures humour organically arises out of serious situations.”

However, the filmmaker says this does not make Family Padam a situational comedy. He elaborates, “Many filmmakers find it difficult to find a producer. The story of the film is about a family supporting the passion of their children. The family could be supporting any business venture. The emotions are the same, but the passion is different.”

Responding to a question about why families do not usually support filmmaking ambitions, Selvah quips, “They are not close to that profession and do not have any knowledge about it. But nowadays, we are all doing Instagram reels with the help of family members. On Instagram, everyone is doing ‘family padam’. So I thought about doing it in an actual film.” The trailer of the film references to the pan-Indian phenomenon.