'Whenever a job gets easy, I look for something else’

RJ Balaji will next be seen in debut director Siddharth Vishwanath’s Sorgavaasal, portraying the darkest character yet, in his career as an actor. Balaji boasts a professional life marked by dynamism. From hosting radio shows, being a television presenter, playing minor comic roles, to playing a lead, and directing films, Balaji has been there and done that. The multi-hyphenate reveals that he changes professions whenever they begin to become easier for him.

In this conversation, Balaji gets candid about his upcoming prison drama, Sorgavaasal, his experience working with debutants Siddharth Vishwanath and Ammamuthu Surya (Happy Ending), and his upcoming directorial, Suriya 45.

EXCERPTS:

Since 'Sorgavaasal' is set inside a prison, which situation would you define as a prison in your life?

I would call my past smoking addiction a prison. Starting this habit as early as when I was in Class 11, I felt I had outgrown this habit by 23–24. But the catch is that you can’t just wish away smoking. I used to regret smoking even after realising it was doing me harm. After a point, I came to the conclusion that I needed to act on it rather than just feeling bad about it. So I quit and never touched it after that. Feeling confident about my self-control felt like a prison break.

In the Sorgavaasal teaser, we hear a sermon about taking pain as a blessing. What’s your take on pain and sorrow?

There is a popular mantra among youngsters of today: ‘Avoid negativity’. I don’t think it is a very useful strategy. You cannot look away from the bad things around you, and not the things that happen to you. If something bad happens to me, I feel sad and I acknowledge that feeling. Take the same smoking example; I did not quit it by plainly ignoring it as bad; I acted on it. So accept the sorrow and think about how you can make the best of it.