WATCH | Yogi Babu to make his Hollywood debut with 'Trap City'

Yogi Babu is set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming film, Trap City, which Tel K Ganesan not only wrote and directed but also produced through his Kyyba Films banner. The film also stars GV Prakash Kumar, an announcement made a few years ago.

Trap City revolves around a young artist (Brandon T Jackson) who battles for survival in a violent and urban music industry. It explores "themes of redemption, morality, and survival" in the industry.

A native of Trichy, Ganesan is regarded as the filmmaker who introduced Tamil actor Napoleon to Hollywood, through his venture as an executive producer Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge.

The Kyyba Films banner, which bankrolled the film with Anchored Lens Productions, recently dropped a trailer for it. The Trap City trailer features a scene in which Yogi Babu grooves to the beat of an English rap song. The film also stars Nepoleon Duraisamy, Clifton Powell, Erica Pinkett, Omar Gooding, and Tarina Patel.

Trap City is slated for a December 13 release in the US.

Yogi Babu's upcoming projects also include Sorgavaasal with RJ Balaji, Malai with Lakshmi Menon, and a film with Vemal and Thamizhan director Abdul Majith.

