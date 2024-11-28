50 years in the industry feel surreal: Hariharan on childhood, films, and all things music

NEW DELHI: Growing up in Mumbai, a young Hariharan would often wake up to the sounds of ragas, the aroma of tea in the air and intense discussions on complex Carnatic compositions.

The world outside the four walls was a similar mix with music at the centre of it as the city exposed Hariharan to devotional tunes from temples, street performances during Ganesh Chaturthi, the glamour of Bollywood, and classical music concerts.

Born in 1955 to classical musicians H A S Mani and Alamelu Mani, music seemed like a natural choice for Hariharan.

"Music wasn't just an art in my household, it was a way of life. Growing up in a family of classical musicians was a blessing that I didn't fully comprehend as a child," Hariharan told PTI in an interview.

"My earliest memories are filled with the sounds of ragas being practised in the early hours of the morning and the aroma of tea wafting through the air," he added.

The singer is celebrating his glorious five-decade career in music with his '50-year Legacy Concert' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on November 30.

"It's been a journey of passion, perseverance, and profound connections with my audience. Reflecting on 50 years in the music industry feels surreal. This concert is not so much a tribute to my legacy as it is a celebration of the incredible bond I share with my listeners."

His early classical training, he said, became an anchor for future ventures into film music, ghazals, bhajans and his fusion band 'Colonial Cousins'.

"It gave me the confidence to experiment, blend styles, and adapt to the demands of different musical worlds. Take film music, for instance. It requires versatility; one day, you're singing a romantic melody, and the next, you're performing an upbeat number. Classical training helped me navigate those shifts effortlessly," the 69-year-old said.