I don’t respond to faceless trolls, says actor Siddharth

Who would dare to propose to someone whom they hate? This was precisely the question actor Siddharth had while listening to the script of Miss You from director N Rajasekar. “I don’t like working on love stories and I didn’t want to do it as we would be restricted to that genre. I have been avoiding it for more than a decade now. When Rajasekar told me the story, I suggested turning it into a story that no one has ever seen before,” Siddharth shares.

The actor, who has returned to play a romantic hero after a long time, says that he also wanted to take up a film that fulfilled the criteria of being unique and light. “We had an overwhelming, unforgettable reception with Chithha. It was also a personal achievement for me.

But the process of getting it out there, the depth in the subject of the film and other factors drained me as an actor and producer. It was a rewarding, yet tiring experience. So, I thought I should do one project that’s breezy, fun and colourful in the next three films that I had lined up,” he explains.

Siddharth understands that it takes effort to create a memorable love story. “It should be likeable and relatable among all ages. It is even more difficult to create something that would satisfy everyone in this generation,” he says. He also underscores the need to reinvent classic genres for younger audiences.

“If we reintroduce our favourite films to the younger crowd, they’d label it as ‘cringe’. If there is a message or two, we are called ‘boomers’ and if there is a slight dip in the pace, they start scrolling their phones. Hence, I feel that it is our responsibility to retell these stories in fresh, engaging ways.”

Siddharth emphasises that Miss You is packaged with positivity and sweetness. Yet he promises that “the film will delve into the life of middle-class youth and will be as close to reality as possible” and that even the supporting characters, especially his friends’ roles, would be well-written.

“Along with Maaran, Bala Saravanan, Karunakaran, we also have a female character played by Sashtika. I wanted these friends to stand out and not have meek, poorly-written roles, especially Sastika’s. She is probably the well-educated one in the gang in the film.”