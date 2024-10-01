'The Greatest of All Time' set to premiere on Netflix from October 3

NEW DELHI: Vijay-starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) will start streaming on Netflix from October 3, the platform announced on Tuesday.

GOAT, featuring Vijay in a dual role, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment. This sci-fi action movie had its worldwide theatrical release on September 5.

Netflix India shared the release date of the movie on its official Instagram handle.

"Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi #TheGOATOnNetflix," the post read.

GOAT also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prashanth. Vijay is currently working on his 69th feature film directed by H. Vinoth. The currently untitled project is slated to be released next year.