Bobby Deol joins the cast of Vijay’s next, 'Thalapathy 69'

Actor Bobby Deol has officially joined the cast of Vijay’s final film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. It will be the Animal star’s second Tamil outing, with his debut being the upcoming Suriya-starrer Kanguva, slated to release this November. Meanwhile, the makers of Vijay’s film have informed that more updates regarding the other cast members will be out in the coming days.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy 69 is produced by Venkat K Narayana of Karnataka-based KVN Productions, while Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK serve as co-producers. The production house is known for backing Kannada films such as Sapta Saagaradaache Ello (2023), 777 Charlie (2022), and Vikrant Rona (2022).

H Vinoth started his career with thrillers like Sathuranga Vettai (2014) and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), before teaming up with Ajith Kumar for three successive films—Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022), and Thunivu (2023). The director’s upcoming film with Vijay is said to be a political thriller. It is expected to go on floors later this month and is scheduled for an October 2025 release.

Earlier this year, in February, Vijay officially announced his plans to retire from acting to focus on his political journey. The actor was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), in which played dual roles as father and son.