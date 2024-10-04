Actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 69' goes on floors

After a flurry of cast announcements over the last few days, production is underway on Vijay's 69th and final film with a pooja ceremony. Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Narain, and Mamitha Baiju attended the function alongside director H Vinoth, as well as producer Venkat K Narayana and co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK of KVN Productions.

The star-studded cast of the film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, also includes Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priyamani.

It is the first time Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha, and Narain are collaborating with Vijay on a feature film. Thalapathy 69 reunites Vijay with Prakash Raj after Varisu, with Pooja Hegde after Beast, and Gautham Vasudev Menon after Leo.