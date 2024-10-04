Actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 69' goes on floors

After a flurry of cast announcements over the last few days, production is underway on Vijay's 69th and final film with a pooja ceremony. Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Narain, and Mamitha Baiju attended the function alongside director H Vinoth, as well as producer Venkat K Narayana and co-producers Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith NK of KVN Productions.
The star-studded cast of the film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, also includes Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priyamani.
It is the first time Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Mamitha, and Narain are collaborating with Vijay on a feature film. Thalapathy 69 reunites Vijay with Prakash Raj after Varisu, with Pooja Hegde after Beast, and Gautham Vasudev Menon after Leo.
On the technical front, the film has music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The makers are expected to announce the rest of the technical crew members for the film soon. They are yet to announce further details about the plot and characters for the film. Reportedly, it is a political film. Its tagline says, "torch bearer of democracy."
Recently, Vijay officially confirmed his foray into politics, named his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and unveiled his party flag. Thus he has announced his intention to retire from acting and focus on his political career after his 69th film.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)