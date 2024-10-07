The comeback plan

Director Suseenthiran, who’s next film 2K Love Story will hit the screens next month, is candid about not delivering a box office hit in ten years. He says, “Usually, people who haven’t given a hit in 2-3 films don’t get more chances. But, because of my earlier films, producers have continued to trust me.” Suseenthiran says he was searching for stories with an energetic pulse, like his debut, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu (2009), which he believes his later films seemed to lack.
“I can tell you I’ve found it now. I am extremely confident about 2K Love Story.” This would be his first romantic drama after the 2013 film, Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. “I wanted to do something outside the usual family-issue, caste-issue-based love stories. It had to be something vibrant like the first half of Naan Mahaan Alla (2010). And, I personally try to keep a social point in all of my films.
With 2K Love Story, I finally found a script that combines these elements.” Suseenthiran, who is himself an 80s kid, explains his process. “I wrote the story and then sat down with youngsters to notice them. After some groundwork, the material was converted to suit this generation.”
Elaborating on the same, the filmmaker says, “For instance, 30 percent of what they speak seems to be in English. If they leave for college in the morning, they don’t inform their mothers. They just say, “I’ll text you afterwards,” and then leave.”
2K Love Story stars debutant Jagaveer in the lead, who was both a cricketer and a salesperson, working in Australia before signing the film. It revolves around a pre-wedding photo shoot team in Coimbatore. “The city has gotten so developed. It’s almost like going to Bangalore.
The youngsters no longer use the Coimbatore slang. I wondered why no film has spoken about this side of the city and decided to show it.” Suseenthiran also feels that films usually portray youngsters as spoiled brats. “I wanted to break that stereotype. I’ve shown the mature and positive side of the current generation.”
The film will also see him collaborate with music composer Imman for the ninth time. “I have a comfort zone with Imman. Before we started this film, I had an honest conversation with him. I told him that if we both continued like this, we would vanish. He is from the city, but he’s been doing village-based films. I told him to seek more urban scripts.
The music you see in 2K Love Story will be something different.” On the risks associated with working with a newcomer, Suseenthiran says, “Other than the four biggest heroes, every other actor has to show his film to the audience to sell it. That’s the current situation. I believe once we show our film to the audience, it will do the business.”