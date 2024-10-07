The comeback plan

Director Suseenthiran, who’s next film 2K Love Story will hit the screens next month, is candid about not delivering a box office hit in ten years. He says, “Usually, people who haven’t given a hit in 2-3 films don’t get more chances. But, because of my earlier films, producers have continued to trust me.” Suseenthiran says he was searching for stories with an energetic pulse, like his debut, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu (2009), which he believes his later films seemed to lack.

“I can tell you I’ve found it now. I am extremely confident about 2K Love Story.” This would be his first romantic drama after the 2013 film, Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. “I wanted to do something outside the usual family-issue, caste-issue-based love stories. It had to be something vibrant like the first half of Naan Mahaan Alla (2010). And, I personally try to keep a social point in all of my films.

With 2K Love Story, I finally found a script that combines these elements.” Suseenthiran, who is himself an 80s kid, explains his process. “I wrote the story and then sat down with youngsters to notice them. After some groundwork, the material was converted to suit this generation.”

Elaborating on the same, the filmmaker says, “For instance, 30 percent of what they speak seems to be in English. If they leave for college in the morning, they don’t inform their mothers. They just say, “I’ll text you afterwards,” and then leave.”