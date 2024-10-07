‘The sets of Vettaiyan and Thug Life were poles apart’

While promoting her upcoming film Vettaiyan, actor Abhirami recently shared in an interview that the film’s female lead, Manju Warrier, has established herself in the industry in such a way that scripts are now being written exclusively for her. This, in turn, perpetuates the idea of better-written female characters.

In many ways, this perspective applies to Abhirami and her Vettaiyan co-star Dushara Vijayan as well. “The philosophy of storytelling and writing is evolving, and I believe actors like Dushara have a promising future ahead. By the time she reaches a similar stage in her career as I am now, the representation of women in cinema will likely no longer be a contentious issue,” says Abhirami, as she reflects on the representation of women in cinema.

Incidentally, Vettaiyan is helmed by TJ Gnanavel and co-written by his wife B Kiruthika. When asked if having a woman in the writer’s room makes a difference, Dushara explains, “It’s got more to do with creativity than gender. Kiruthika ma’am and Gnanavel sir don’t control each other; instead, they influence one another.

On set, when a shot is approved by sir, he would discuss it with ma’am, and if she felt a retake was necessary, we would shoot it again.” Abhirami, on the other hand, brings a different perspective. “We’ve grown accustomed to men creating compelling female characters—think of Balachander, Mani Ratnam, and Gautham Menon, who have all crafted memorable roles for women.

I’m curious to see how women will approach writing intriguing male characters. For instance, the male characters written by Sudha Kongara and Zoya Akhtar showcase a depth and nuance that truly stand out.”