‘The sets of Vettaiyan and Thug Life were poles apart’

While promoting her upcoming film Vettaiyan, actor Abhirami recently shared in an interview that the film’s female lead, Manju Warrier, has established herself in the industry in such a way that scripts are now being written exclusively for her. This, in turn, perpetuates the idea of better-written female characters.
In many ways, this perspective applies to Abhirami and her Vettaiyan co-star Dushara Vijayan as well. “The philosophy of storytelling and writing is evolving, and I believe actors like Dushara have a promising future ahead. By the time she reaches a similar stage in her career as I am now, the representation of women in cinema will likely no longer be a contentious issue,” says Abhirami, as she reflects on the representation of women in cinema.
Incidentally, Vettaiyan is helmed by TJ Gnanavel and co-written by his wife B Kiruthika. When asked if having a woman in the writer’s room makes a difference, Dushara explains, “It’s got more to do with creativity than gender. Kiruthika ma’am and Gnanavel sir don’t control each other; instead, they influence one another.
On set, when a shot is approved by sir, he would discuss it with ma’am, and if she felt a retake was necessary, we would shoot it again.” Abhirami, on the other hand, brings a different perspective. “We’ve grown accustomed to men creating compelling female characters—think of Balachander, Mani Ratnam, and Gautham Menon, who have all crafted memorable roles for women.
I’m curious to see how women will approach writing intriguing male characters. For instance, the male characters written by Sudha Kongara and Zoya Akhtar showcase a depth and nuance that truly stand out.”
In her second inning, Abhirami seems to prefer roles that are impactful rather than stereotypical. “Cinema often typecasts actors. I want to ensure I’m not repeating myself, as that would be boring for both the audience and me,” she says.
Meanwhile, Dushara has often established herself as the poster girl of impactful roles. However, with a film like Vettaiyan, one wonders if her character would be overshadowed by a star like Rajinikanth. “My character’s importance is non-negotiable even if it is a star film. With all due respect to Rajini sir or any other star, I need to connect with my character in order for me to perform well,” she says, adding that she was lucky enough to get both with Vettaiyan. “I never faced a dilemma about choosing this film, as my character was beautifully crafted.”
While Dushara has Veera Dheera Sooran and a yet-to-be-titled Balaji Mohan film in her pipeline, Abhirami looks forward to the Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film Thug Life and a comedy, Jolly O Gymkhana. “Comedy is my favourite genre, but it can be quite challenging. For a joke to land, everything needs to be in sync—the meter, the writing, and the performance. If any element is off, it can fall flat.
Shooting Jolly O Gymkhana was a lot of fun, and I really enjoyed exploring a character I haven’t tackled before,” Abhirami explains. Further, she also goes on to shed some light on her character in Thug Life. “While I play a character that is very modern in Vettaiyan, my character in Thug Life is entirely different.
The sets of Vettaiyan and Thug Life were poles apart,” she reveals. Dushara has already achieved the dream of many budding actors by working alongside stars like Rajinikanth and Dhanush. What’s her next milestone? “I want to do another film with Dhanush sir, Rajini sir, and a film with Kamal Haasan sir. I also wish to do a full-blown action film.”
Contrastingly, Abhirami says, “I don’t have a dream role, but rather want to build a dream career.” When asked what a dream career looks like, Dushara jokes, “It looks like Vettaiyan and Thug Life.” Acknowledging the same with a smile, Abhirami continues to define her dream career, “I am someone who came into the industry without a cinema background. I love acting, and I want to work till my last breath. I want to ensure nobody is bored of my performance. I want a career that allows me to be healthy and sleep well.”
On the pressure of working on big star vehicles, Dushara replies, “I don’t take the pressure; I take responsibility.” However, with responsibility comes the pressure of living up to it. Dushara begs to differ as she affirms, “You can’t give birth to a child and think it is a pressure. It is a responsibility, and you have to deal with it.”
She further goes on to speak about all the intense roles that are coming her way. “In real life, I’m a woman who experiences vulnerability and has my moments of breaking down. While I enjoy exploring that vulnerable and innocent side onscreen, it seems filmmakers primarily see me as a strong character. I’m more than happy to portray that strength, but I also want the opportunity to connect with innocent and vulnerable women in my roles,” she signs off.