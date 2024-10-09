Actor-filmmaker Revathy to make directorial debut with first web series in Tamil

Actress and director Revathy made her acting debut in Tamil with Mann Vaasanai (1983). Almost two decades later, she made her directorial debut with Mitr – My Friend (2002). Despite winning accolades for her acting in Tamil cinema, including a National Award for Best Supporting Actress in Thevar Magan, Revathy has ever directed anything in Tamil, yet.

The latest news came to light when Revathy took to Instagram to announce her upcoming project, where she revealed that she was directing a Tamil web series for Disney+ Hotstar.

Sharing a photo of the director’s copy of the upcoming series, the filmmaker/actor wrote, “So happy to get back to being the Director! A Tamil series for Hotstar with Siddharth Ramaswamy as co director and cinematographer. 1st day shoot on 5th Oct. The energy is different as a director… I love it!!!”