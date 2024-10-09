Actor-filmmaker Revathy to make directorial debut with first web series in Tamil

Actress and director Revathy made her acting debut in Tamil with Mann Vaasanai (1983). Almost two decades later, she made her directorial debut with Mitr – My Friend (2002). Despite winning accolades for her acting in Tamil cinema, including a National Award for Best Supporting Actress in Thevar Magan, Revathy has ever directed anything in Tamil, yet.
The latest news came to light when Revathy took to Instagram to announce her upcoming project, where she revealed that she was directing a Tamil web series for Disney+ Hotstar.
Sharing a photo of the director’s copy of the upcoming series, the filmmaker/actor wrote, “So happy to get back to being the Director! A Tamil series for Hotstar with Siddharth Ramaswamy as co director and cinematographer. 1st day shoot on 5th Oct. The energy is different as a director… I love it!!!”
Siddharth, who is known for his work in works like Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Aravaan, had previously collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar for the series Fall (2022), which starred Anjali. This will be his second collaboration with the streamer as a director.
Revathy, who was last seen in the third instalment of Salman Khan’s spy franchise Tiger, has helmed five films, including Salaam Venky (2022), starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa.
This will also be the first time wherein she is directing a web series, and her maiden collaboration with the streamer. Revathy recently made headlines for bagging Best Actress in the Kerala State Award for her role in Rahul Sadasivan's 2022 horror film Bhoothakalam.