‘Audiences want me to choose unique scripts again’

Black is an official remake of a Hollywood film. Although the makers didn’t reveal the name of the original, it is expected to be a mind-bending thriller with elements of science fiction in it. Jiiva plays an IT professional who, along with Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character, goes on a getaway to their unoccupied plot on the outskirts of Chennai, where the mysterious events take place. With audiences increasingly exposed to various thrillers, Jiiva notes that they are more open to unique ideas.

“Earlier, people would tell me I was acting in films across different genres, and then I shifted towards more commercial projects. Now, audiences are once again asking me why I’m not doing films with unique scripts,” he laughs. Black releases just a day after Rajinikanth’s highly-anticipated Vettaiyan. The pressure is inevitable, but the producer as well as the actor are quite unfazed by it. “We get the necessary attention when we are releasing alongside a big film,” says Jiiva.

The film also marks Jiiva’s full-fledged feature film in Tamil since 2022 (Varalaru Mukkiyam). Explaining the break, he says, “There are tons of investments made on heroes now. I used to do one film every year or so. My dad also restricts me. He advises me not to choose films that would bring losses to producers.”

Despite coming from a film production background, Jiiva likes to stay distant and concentrate only on acting. “It is best to stay without interfering with the director. Sometimes, we are also taken by surprise when the final output releases on screen,” he says. Jiiva’s recent post on X (formerly Twitter) had a YouTube link where the entirety of Kattradhu Tamil was uploaded. 17 years after its release, Jiiva is elated that the film continues to spark discussions. “People are relating to it now more than ever. People in the interior regions of Tamil Nadu are relating to the life that we experienced in the city 15 years ago,” he says.

Speaking about a recent controversy, Jiiva says, “Recently, when I was in an accident, one of the onlookers asked me if they could take a selfie and said, ‘Oru quarter sollen’ (referring to a popular dialogue from Siva Manasula Sakthi). Even during such a tense moment, some of them don’t know how to talk,” he recalls. “I snatched the phone away since he was invading my privacy. I gave it back to him when he requested me to give it back, apologising for the same.

But, the incident went viral online.” Reflecting on the ensuing controversy, Jiiva shares his insight on the incident, “Although we used to enjoy the attention in the beginning, it has taken another form altogether. Audiences can now zoom into a celebrity’s life closer than ever. So, I prefer to stay away from the public eye.”

On which of his films he would like to do a sequel to, the actor enthusiastically shares, “Everyone is anticipating a second part for Siva Manasula Sakthi, but I am curious to know how M Rajesh would write it. I would also love for a sequel to E (2006). Since SP Jananathan sir is no more, we need to form a team to work on it.”