Anirudh teases 'Vidaamuyarchi' release window, also confirms next project with Shah Rukh Khan

Anirudh, who is fresh from working on the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan, has talked about his upcoming projects in Tamil and beyond. Talking to Amazon Music, the composer said that he would next work on the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film.

While Anirudh has not mentioned the name of the film in the interview, Shah Rukh Khan recently confirmed that his next project is with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and is titled King. It is worth noting that Anirudh composed music for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan as well.

In the interview, Anirudh also suggested that the Ajith starrer Vidaamuyarchi will come out in theatres next Pongal and the Rajinikanth starrer will hit the cinemas sometime next year. Anirudh last worked on his uncle Rajinikanth's film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel.

His songs from the Rajinikanth film, titled 'Hunter Vantaar' and 'Manasilayo', have been trending on social media for their quintessentially Anirudh tunes and their quirky lyrics.

Anirudh's upcoming projects also include SK 23, the tentatively titled AR Murugadoss directorial starring Sivakarthikeyan.

