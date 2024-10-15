Suriya’s next to be directed by RJ Balaji

After wrapping up the shoot for Karthik Subbaraj’s gangster film, Suriya is back on track to announce another project. He is joining hands with actor-director RJ Balaji for his next, tentatively titled Suriya 45.

Touted to be an action-adventure film, the project is backed by Dream Warrior Pictures which has bankrolled critically acclaimed films like Auvi, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, and Kaithi.

The upcoming film is shaping up as the banner’s most expensive project till date. It will have music by AR Rahman, marking his fourth collaboration with Suriya after Aayudha Ezhuthu, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and 24. The makers are planning to begin filming in November this year and eye a late 2025 release.

RJ Balaji, who earlier co-directed Mookuthi Amman and Veetla Vishesham, is currently busy with the pre-production of Suriya 45. It is learnt that he has been working on the script for over a year and is presently on a recce to finalise the shooting locations.

Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of Kanguva, scheduled to hit theatres on November 14. He also has the Sudha Kongara-directorial Puranaanooru and Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal in different stages of pre-production.