An adventure through friendship, mystery and darkness

He then adds, “I was delighted to know I was working with three directors.” Working along with him is actor Nandaa Dorairaj who plays a police officer in the series. Reflecting on his two-decade-long career, he opens up that he never learnt acting. “I only do what my director tells me. I went to the film institute, but a good actor is born when he is with a good director. I don’t prepare too much. I go according to the script and follow the director’s instructions,” he says.

Bharath adds, “One of the main reasons we cast Nandaa and Naveen was because of their expressive eyes. They could give a vicious look one moment and turn friendly the next second.” Interestingly, Muthu Kumar too is making a comeback to a thriller series, after a serious and emotional role in Prime Video’s The Village.

On the emotional toll it takes to play an intense role, the actor says, “Since I am from theatre background, it was easy to shake it off. However, this is a role that I have not done before. Be it Sarpatta Parambarai, Mahaan or even The Village, my roles have been distinct from one another. My character in this series is scary and serious while also being humorous. It was challenging for me to understand and play it,” he says.

For Manoj Bharathiraja, who also plays a key role, this year has been filled with new experiences and learnings. It was in October last year that his directorial debut Margazhi Thingal hit the screens, and this year, he made his first web series debut.

“Although I don’t distinguish between the two mediums, the new experiences have been great. If you take this series, I play a strict father who is emotionally attached to his son. It is very relatable. The three directors extracted work in a way that was comfortable and not stressful. My father Bharathiraja, while directing, would usually enact the scenes in front of me. Those experiences are ingrained in me. I have used those learnings along with the directors’ instructions to perform what was required,” he elucidates.

Bharath reveals that the story is set in a fictional town called Rettamugadu because they want the audience to feel like they hadn’t seen the locations in any earlier films. “Jigarthanda Double X as well as Manjummel Boys were shot around the same locations during the same time. We were relieved to know that Manjummel Boys was only shot in Guna caves. We went to interior parts of Kodaikanal to shoot Snakes and Ladders so that the audience wouldn’t recognise the place from other films.”

Alchemis agrees and adds, “Usually content around kids is centered on either fantasy or horror. A genre like crime comedy infused with dark humour is rare. We have seen Pasanga, Goli Soda and other films. We imagined how the kids in Anjali would be if they grew up to be mischievous and reckless. In that way, we felt it was different from other shows and films that are based on kids,” he assures, signing off.