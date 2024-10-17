Arjun’s next directorial titled Seetha Payanam

Actor Arjun Sarja is set to direct a new film titled Seetha Payanam. Planned as a trilingual in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, the film will be produced by his own production house, Sree Raam Films International. However, it is not yet known if Arjun will also star in the film.

Arjun made his directorial debut with the Tamil film Sevagan in 1992 and has since helmed 12 films. He also recently penned the story for his nephew Dhruva Sarja’s latest outing, Martin.

Sree Raam Films International began its production journey with Sevagan and has produced 10 films to date. The banner last produced Sollividava in 2018, which was also directed by Arjun.

Last seen in the Malayalam film Virunnu, Arjun is currently working on Ajith’s Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. This film marks Arjun’s second collaboration with Ajith, following Mankatha (2011). He also has Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga and Aghathiyaa in the pipeline.