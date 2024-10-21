Brothers in arms

Bhuvan Arora is a busy man. After his breakthrough role as Firoz in the Prime Video series Farzi, the actor has been shooting a slew of projects across the country. “I love it this way. I have spent enough time sitting idly in Mumbai,” jokes the Delhi-born actor, who makes his Tamil debut as Sepoy Vikram Singh in the upcoming Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran. “In the Tamil industry, people are more relaxed, but they take their work very seriously. In Bollywood, it is the other way around. People are more close-knit here,” remarks Bhuvan, who had to learn Tamil for the film.

“I insisted on dubbing my lines. What’s the challenge in reading a line in a language I already know?” says the spirited actor. Bhuvan opens up on shooting for Amaran, the lesson Kamal Haasan taught him, his acting process, and more.

Excerpts:

How did you land your role in Amaran?

I got a call from the casting team that director Rajkumar Periasamy sir wanted to narrate a film to me. When we met at around midnight, I had come from a day-long shoot, and he had just finished a lot of meetings. So, we both laughed it off, saying we were tired, and we met the next day to discuss. My father was in the army, so this was a long-due role for me.

What did you learn from your father that you brought to the table for Amaran?

I dedicate the film to him. I grew up in an army school, seeing army life around me. My father used to tell me that you can take an officer out of the army, but not the army out of an officer. I could see the love and passion he had for the country in his eyes. He was such a big patriot, he got offended at seeing people wear designer costumes that looked like those of the army.

Sivakarthikeyan went through a strict regimen and attended workshops to prepare for Amaran. What was your process like?

There were many steps. I read the source material, India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military. Apart from physical training, we were trained in a military setting on holding and shooting a rifle. We were coached in the ‘buddies technique’. But, this is the job, and I don’t want to boast about it. I don’t want to tell you that I locked myself up in a room to prepare for this role (laughs). This is what we do; if it shows on screen, then great. I was also offered to meet Sepoy Vikram Singh’s family, but I felt I would be too disturbed, so I didn’t do that.