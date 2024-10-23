Beyond the Boundary: Swaswika on her role in 'Lubber Pandhu'

She might come across as a bitter woman, but none in the family hates her because she was initially supportive of Gethu. They know she has a genuine reason to be upset. Tamizh explained that the bitterness is only a mask that she wears before everyone.” Swaswika says she particularly enjoyed the mature take on the relationship between Gethu and Yasodhai, as she could see her parents in them. “After being together for so long, your love language doesn’t have to be very cutesy and expressive. Yasodhai also can’t get too playful with Gethu as he might continue with his waywardness.

So, the director wanted me to express Yasodhai’s feelings through minor glances and veiled smiles,” explains the actor, as she reveals her favourite scene. “When Yasodhai returns home after the fight, I was told that she shouldn’t break down or hug him tightly. She just gently consoles Gethu and sheds tears without him noticing. It’s beautifully written and shot.”

On her rapport with Dinesh, Swaswika says, “Since Dinesh sir is not a fan of rehearsals, we mostly performed spontaneously during the takes. We would perform each scene with multiple variations and the director would choose what he wanted.

That process helped me, as it conveyed a lot of Yasodhai’s anger through powerful stares.” Beyond cricketing action and family dynamics, Lubber Pandhu also has an added layer of caste politics. “Tamizh said caste is one of the many things he wants to talk about in this film.

It was not just to me, the briefing was the same even for Kaali (Venkat) annan and Bala (Saravanan) annan, who both are involved in the crucial exchange about casteism. The director didn’t want them to present that scene as something groundbreaking. This realistic approach prevailed throughout the film.”

Though offers have started knocking doors post-Lubber Pandhu, Swaswika is now cautious of the road ahead. “I’m aware of the possibility of stereotyping as some of the Tamil films offered are already in the rural drama space.

I’d rather wait for something different,” says the actor, who’s also aware of the strange silence in Kerala about Lubber Pandhu. Despite the film’s success in Tamil Nadu and the rave reviews for her performance, the talks haven’t really reflected in Kerala, feels Swaswika. “Apart from a few industry friends, not many seem to be aware of it. But I hope the response improves after the OTT release,” signs off the actor on a hopeful note.