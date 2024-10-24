'Chellamae'-fame Gandhi Krishna’s next titled 'Break Fast'

Gandhi Krishna, known for helming films like Nila Kaalam (2001), Chellamae (2004), and Anandha Thandavam (2009), returns to direction after 14 years for Break Fast. On what took him so long, Gandhi says, “I’ve always been doing something related to films.

For instance, I worked on Indian 2 recently. Moreover, this script was close to seeing the light of day a few years ago, but the project got stalled.” It was then that he went on to meet Girija Varadharajan, a Bengaluru-based textile industrialist, who decided to enter film production, with his story. “It was wonderful to get back to direction,” he says.

“They’ve given me complete freedom. This started as a small-budget film, but after seeing the potential, we’ve expanded the scale.” The film, Gandhi says, revolves around “contemporary youth who have transformed the concept of breakups as a routine ritual, often unable to endure the challenges that love presents.”

When asked if that can be implied as a misnterpretation of generational change, he responds, “I’ve explored both sides of this topic in the film. I feel that with the advent of the smartphone, human relationships have taken a big hit. It is rare to find strong bonding between people these days.” The film will see a bunch of new actors, such as Rosmin, Ranav, Krithik Mohan, and Amitha.

“Rosmin will be the next big heroine,” beams Gandhi. “Her talent is something I’ve seen in legends like Madhuri Dixit.” The supporting cast includes Archana, Sampath Raj, Kasthuri, Madhan Bob, Ravi Mariah, Balaji Sakthivel, Mehashree, and Ranganathan. Break Fast has been shot in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pondicherry.

The film also reunites Gandhi with music composer GV Prakash Kumar and lyricist Vairamuthu. “We went to Bali to compose the music. GV Prakash finished the songs in a matter of three days.

I am confident the album will be among the picks of the year,” says Gandhi. Break Fast will have cinematography by MV Panneer Selvam and editing by R Ramar. The makers are aiming for a release date around December-January.