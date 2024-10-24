The worlds of 'Marmadesam' and 'Aindham Vedham' are similar: Naga

Not long before the 1000-episode Tamil television serials, a novel concept with a riveting treatment got encapsulated in just 80-100 episodes with Marmadesam. Having pioneered the concept of miniseries, writer and director Naga gets into familiar territory with his upcoming webseries Aindham Vedham for Zee5. The series will begin streaming on October 25.

In this exclusive conversation with CE, Naga speaks about the parallels between Marmadesam and Aindham Vedham, his outlook on spirituality, the need for a scientific temper, how he goes about his writing, and much more.

Excerpts:

How did you think of combining science and spirituality in your projects?

I owe it to my upbringing. My maternal relatives are non-believers, while it is the opposite with my paternal side. I have lived both experiences. I am neither dismissive nor unquestioningly obedient to age-old practices. I am keen on exploring the scientific relevance of these practices. Vidathu Karuppu’s Dr Reena, who keeps raising questions out of curiosity, is a reflection of my character.

Did the actors find it hard to understand Aindham Vedham’s niche concept?

I am always open to making changes according to an actor’s capabilities. I don’t force actors to fit into my expectations. I try to find a middle ground between what the actor could offer and what I expect.

Being a film institute student, was television your natural choice? Do you regret not making many films?

I haven’t made too many TV series either (laughs). When I graduated from the institute, television was the next big thing. It was ripe with opportunities. What got me excited about it was the challenge of keeping the viewers hooked in the interval of two episodes, which was a week back then. I was at the right place at the right time, so I have no regrets, whatsover.

How influential was writer Indhira Soundarrajan to your projects?

I used to write short stories and poems as a college student. Indhira sir had a huge influence on me in Marmadesam. The Ragasiyam serial was based on Indhira sir’s story; he ends it in a village as a revenge story. I took it to the urban setting.