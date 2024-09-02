Anxiety helps me perform better, says Divya Prabha

CHENNAI : Despite the inclination, Divya Prabha and I have not been able to find time to sit down for an interview ever since we first met around Palais des Festivals in Cannes just before the premiere of her film All We Imagine As Light. What followed is now history.

The Cannes Grand Prix, a much-deserved appreciation for her performance as the young, uninhibited, and self-possessed nurse Anu, a whirlwind of celebrations, an Italian trip and a memorable homecoming later, we decided to follow up on our delayed conversation online.

Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia’s debut feature film heads for its Canadian premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, going on to the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain in late September and is set to release in France in early October.

Excerpts:

The obvious question… How did All We Imagine As Light (AWIAL) come to you? What made you pick it up?

Pranav Raj, the film’s executive producer and casting director, asked me to audition for the role of Prabha, which was eventually played by Kani (Kusruti). Payal had already seen my movie Declaration (Ariyippu) and thought I might be a good fit for Prabha. However, when I went to Mumbai for the second round of auditions, she asked me to audition for Anu instead and I was selected after four rounds. Payal was the main reason I decided to take on this project. The script was solid, and the representation of the characters was convincing and beautiful.

During a casual conversation, I mentioned to her that I was interested in doing more youthful and energetic roles. I wanted to break away from the roles I had done before. I had already played much older, intense characters.