Token of gratitude

Tamil cinema or cinema in general could surprise you when a film with no buzz goes on to achieve critical acclaim. Pogumidam Vegu Thooramillai (PVT) falls under that category. Helmed by debutant filmmaker Micheal K Raja, and starring Karunaas and Vemal in the lead, the film is about two people with contrasting philosophies to life, who go on a road trip.

PVT is an interesting combination of several themes like what it means to be a good samaritan and the fragility of prestige and ego. The director, in this exclusive conversation, elaborates on these themes, and more. It took us by surprise when Micheal revealed that PVT was turned down by scores of producers.

He began by saying, “Like many say, the more you repeat something, the better you become with time. I have the credit of putting three producers to sleep with my narration. I took the script to several other producers, and my pitch improved. I started noticing the point when a producer gets engaged, and my next narration will have that interesting factor as the peg. That was how I was eventually able to materialise the film.” However, he adds that even when certain producers came on board, things couldn’t move beyond a certain extent as they too were just starting out. “Years ago, I had a trailer cut with Kabali Vishwanth as Kumar and Guru Somasundaram as Nalinamoorthy, I had to shelve the film then due to various other reasons,” he says.