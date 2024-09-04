A masster stroke! Charting Vijay's journey from films to politics

Tamil Nadu has a long history of actors moving from the silver screen to the political arena, a legacy that has shaped the state’s landscape in the last 60 years. This trend began with CN Annadurai, former CM and writer and was further developed by M Karunanidhi, a screenwriter-turned-politician who became a key figure in Dravidian politics. The tradition grew with MG Ramachandran (MGR), J Jayalalithaa, and Vijayakanth. More recently, Kamal Haasan entered politics but is yet to taste electoral success.

Now, Vijay is set to follow this path, combining his on-screen heroism with political aspirations. With the release of his latest movie, G.O.A.T on Thursday and the recent unveiling of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s flag and anthem, the buzz of his success in the political sphere is all around.

CE delves into the Ilayathalapathi’s journey, focusing on his cinematic roles that have resonated with the masses for their political undertones, and how they have set the stage for his political entry.

Sarkar (2018)

In his second collaboration with AR Murugadoss, Vijay plays Sundar Ramasamy, a successful NRI who returns to Tamil Nadu to cast his vote, only to find that it has been cast fraudulently. What follows is a narrative where Sundar takes on the political system, challenging the very foundation of electoral integrity. In the climax, Sundar urges people to rise and reclaim their democratic rights.

Thamizhan (2002)

In the movie, Vijay plays the role of Surya, a lawyer who fights against the corruption entrenched within the legal system. The film’s narrative revolves around Surya’s battle to ensure justice prevails, even as he faces threats from powerful, corrupt figures.

Bigil (2019)

In Bigil, Vijay once again teamed up with Atlee, this time to tell the story of Michael, a former footballer who becomes a coach to a women’s football team. While the film primarily revolves around sports, it also touches upon broader themes of social justice, and women empowerment.