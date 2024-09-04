A masster stroke! Charting Vijay's journey from films to politics

Tamil Nadu has a long history of actors moving from the silver screen to the political arena, a legacy that has shaped the state’s landscape in the last 60 years. This trend began with CN Annadurai, former CM and writer and was further developed by M Karunanidhi, a screenwriter-turned-politician who became a key figure in Dravidian politics. The tradition grew with MG Ramachandran (MGR), J Jayalalithaa, and Vijayakanth. More recently, Kamal Haasan entered politics but is yet to taste electoral success.
Now, Vijay is set to follow this path, combining his on-screen heroism with political aspirations. With the release of his latest movie, G.O.A.T on Thursday and the recent unveiling of his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s flag and anthem, the buzz of his success in the political sphere is all around.
CE delves into the Ilayathalapathi’s journey, focusing on his cinematic roles that have resonated with the masses for their political undertones, and how they have set the stage for his political entry.
(Compiled by Diya Maria George and Sonu M Kothari)
Sarkar (2018)
In his second collaboration with AR Murugadoss, Vijay plays Sundar Ramasamy, a successful NRI who returns to Tamil Nadu to cast his vote, only to find that it has been cast fraudulently. What follows is a narrative where Sundar takes on the political system, challenging the very foundation of electoral integrity. In the climax, Sundar urges people to rise and reclaim their democratic rights.
Thamizhan (2002)
In the movie, Vijay plays the role of Surya, a lawyer who fights against the corruption entrenched within the legal system. The film’s narrative revolves around Surya’s battle to ensure justice prevails, even as he faces threats from powerful, corrupt figures.
Vijay’s fans share their favourite dialogue from his movies, and the one which made them believe he is going to build a political career.
Bigil (2019)
In Bigil, Vijay once again teamed up with Atlee, this time to tell the story of Michael, a former footballer who becomes a coach to a women’s football team. While the film primarily revolves around sports, it also touches upon broader themes of social justice, and women empowerment.
Kaththi (2014)
Twelve years after Thamizhan, Vijay took a more direct approach with Kaththi. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film sees Vijay in a dual role as Jeevanandham, a social activist, and Kathiresan, a petty thief. The movie’s plot centres around the exploitation of farmers by a large corporate entity, with the protagonist leading the charge against the corporate greed that threatens to destroy their livelihoods. The movie’s most iconic scene, where Jeevanandham gives a speech on the plight of farmers and the need for water resources, struck a chord with audiences and tried to resonate with the agrarian state.
Mersal (2017)
In this film, directed by Atlee, Vijay plays three roles — Vetri, a magician, Maaran, a doctor, and Vetrimaaran, their father. The film’s central theme revolves around the corruption in the medical industry, focusing on how the healthcare system exploits the poor. One of the most controversial scenes in the movie was Vetri’s monologue criticising the government for implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) while failing to provide basic amenities like free healthcare. Another scene in which Vetrimaaran demands the need of more hospitals instead of temples directly took on the ruling establishment, sparked widespread debate and even led to political backlash.
From roles to polls
Vijay’s transition from an actor to a political figure was not an overnight development. In 2017, during the Jallikattu protests, Vijay openly supported the cause, aligning himself with the cultural and emotional sentiments of Tamil Nadu. His visit to the homes of those affected by the Thoothukudi police shooting incident in 2018 further underscored his growing political consciousness.
K Ramkumar, senior executive, HR, The Dollar Business
“Oru thadava mudivu pannita na, en pecha nanae kekka maata” from Pokkiri — This dialogue inspires me a lot as it means one should be very careful about one’s decision-making. One must think from all sides and should not differ from the decision made.
Pavithra Natarajan, App developer, Accenture solutions
My favourite dialogue is from the movie Ghilli. The dialogue delivery, the snapping gesture and the camera frame when he says, “Intha area antha area antha edam indha edam engaiyumae enaku bayam kidayadhu da. Yenna all arealaiyum aiya Ghilli da.” As a kid, looking at him on the big screen, I fell in love with his style.
Years later, with the buzz that he would leave the movies for politics did not sit well with me until he said, “Enna pudichavanga kodi peru irukanga da” in the movie Master. With this, I came to believe that he would make a political entry which has become a reality today.
D Vanisri, finance executive, Antares Publishing Service Pvt Ltd
“Intha area antha area antha edam indha edam engaiyumae enaku bayam kidayadhu da. Yenna all arealaiyum aiya Ghilli da,” is my favourite dialogue as it empowers me. It has motivated me to address a crowd and boosts confidence. I was sure of his political venture when he said, “Namakula podhuva irukuradhu makkal, people support, you know, like channel ku viewers, businessman ku customers, arasiyal thalaivarukku vaakkalargal…avanga podura picha dhan indha businessman, political leaders, company leaders, etc.” in the film Sarkar.
Divyashree, media person
I grew up watching Vijay’s movies. I like the style and charm he brings to his characters. His screen presence is very captivating. I have many favourite dialogues. A few of them are “Oruthan kabadi aadalam, cricket aadalam, kho kho aadalam ana anavathula mattum aadavae kudathu” and “Blade mela vecha nambikai-a unmela vei, jeikkalam” from Ghilli, and “Usupethruvan kitta ummunu, kadupethuravan kitta gammunu irundha, vazhkai jammunu irukum” that I heard at an audio launch are inspiring. His dialogue “Election venum avlodhan” from Master made his desire for political plunge clear.
S Mythili, senior executive, The Dollar Business
“Pullaingala valaka theriyadha oru oru appanum kutravali dhan” is my favourite dialogue as it resonates with my thinking. When a child makes a mistake it is the parents’ responsibility and I believe it too. In Sarkar, he has made a clear political stand. That movie made me realise that he would be a good politician, especially with the dialogue “Namakula podhuva irukuradhu panam adhu romba thappu, namakula podhuva irukuradhu makkal”.