Promotions can’t save a bad film, says Archana Kalpathi

As we sit down for an interview at her office, creative producer Archana Kalpathi says, “The exam has been written. We are just waiting for the results.” Partly heaving a sigh of relief for the extensive work that has gone through and partly anxious for the reception, she opens up by saying, “We have shot the film for almost 150 days. Vijay sir himself has been on set for 120 days. This is one of the longest call sheets that he has ever given since it is a double role and a very challenging screenplay.” From charting a budget, and ensuring funds to match Venkat Prabhu’s vision, Archana has done everything in her power to make sure the film reaches its finish line.

In this extensive conversation, Archana gives a sneak peek into her job as a creative producer, curating promotional strategies, factors that go into releasing a film on time, the mutual trust her team shares, and more...

Excerpts:

Apart from the fact that Vijay is a bankable star and you are his fan, what was the one aspect that made you take on the project?

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has a very interesting and racy screenplay. That was catchy for me. Like Ghilli and Thuppakki, you won’t have a moment to pause. It is easy to make a film with a good story and screenplay, but it is extremely difficult to make a solid film with a big star since expectations are always sky-high. It is like writing an exam when you are the topper, you are expected to score big. In a smaller film, you can experiment and take risks, but for a film like GOAT, the script needs to be spot on. Even a small error will be magnified.

As a creative producer, in what capacity are you involved in the filmmaking process? Did you suggest any major changes?

We don’t suggest changes in the script. The production house has three major roles. We decide the budget and lock the number we are going to spend on the film. Then we arrange for the funding, which is taken care of by my father. My job is the execution. I have a senior executive producer and 12 line producers. The production team has 45-50 people. We are in charge of getting artists’ dates, figuring out logistics, getting permissions, and fulfilling the director’s requirements. When he pitches ideas, I tell him if they are viable or not, depending on the budget. For example, Venkat suggested shooting in Istanbul, but we realised it would be very expensive, so we suggested Russia. There would usually be a 5-7 per cent budget variation. It shouldn’t go beyond that.