Kamal Haasan takes AI Course in US while balancing film projects

Legendary Indian actor Kamal Haasan has reportedly travelled to the United States to embark on a 90-day course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at a prestigious institute. According to Deccan Herald, the 69-year-old cinematic icon is now turning his attention to AI, a field rapidly transforming industries worldwide.

Haasan departed for the US last weekend to commence his studies. However, he plans to stay for only 45 days due to professional commitments in India. He is expected to return midway to continue work on his current projects, including the films Thug Life and Kalki 2898 AD. The actor needs to complete about half of the shooting for Thug Life, where he has reunited with renowned director Mani Ratnam after over thirty years, creating significant anticipation.

Deccan Chronicle reports that Haasan is pursuing AI to explore its potential applications and influence on filmmaking. He intends to integrate this advanced knowledge into his future projects. This step is particularly noteworthy given the increasing role of technology in the entertainment industry.

In a previous interview with DH in Abu Dhabi, Haasan expressed his enthusiasm for new technology, stating, "I have a deep interest in new technology, and you can often see my films experimenting with the latest technological developments." He added, "Cinema is my life. All my earnings have gone back into my films by various means. I’m not merely an actor but also a producer, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry."