Jayam Ravi announces divorce from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage

Actor Jayam Ravi took to his social media handles to announce that he and his wife Aarti have decided to part ways. He posted a statement saying that he has "proceeded with the dissolution" of his marriage.

The news comes after months of rumours and speculations about a rift in their marriage. Earlier, Aarti had deleted pictures of herself with her husband from her social media handles.

In a long post on social media, Jayam Ravi shared that while this decision was a painful one for him and Aarti, the duo took it only after much consideration. While he did not unveil the exact reason for such a step, he mentioned that it was only based on the best interests of everyone associated with them.

He also requested everyone to respect his privacy and refrain from making any "assumptions, rumours or allegations in this regard."