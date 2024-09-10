Heat, wind and an adamant cinematographer

Every frame in PS Vinothraj’s Kottukkaali brims with intentionality. And every shot holds a story—sparking discussions among viewers even weeks after the film’s release. B Sakthivel, who worked as an associate cinematographer in films like Maara, Mookuthi Amman, and Pathu Thala, made his debut as a cinematographer in Kottukkaali.

He says it was overwhelming to hear how deeply the audience connected with his work. “What thrilled me most wasn’t just the praise, but hearing the audience cite specific scenes to appreciate. They told me they felt like they were journeying alongside the film and its characters,” he shares.

Sakthivel and Vinothraj’s association began long before the making of Koozhangal. “I was supposed to work in Koozhangal. At the time, I couldn’t take up the responsibility. Vinothraj narrated Kottukkaali’s script to me in 2022. From the moment I read it, I knew it would be challenging as well as interesting,” he recalls, adding that he wanted to capture the travel as well as the characters’ emotional journey in a cinematic way.

A minimalistic and precise approach

In a labour-intensive process like cinematography, Sakthivel had the added challenge of cutting mundanity wherever possible. “We experimented in all possible ways, by setting up shots from the auto’s front to back, placing shots from mid to wide to not make it repetitive.

A lot of work went into figuring out which shot would convey the intended meaning. We designed and fixed the rig ourselves in Madurai with the help of a local builder,” he explains, noting that it was a first of its kind.