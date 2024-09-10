Return of dramedy with Balaji Venugopal

Actor-turned-filmmaker Balaji Venugopal, who made his directorial debut with the Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man last year, is back with his sophomore effort. While the film’s title is yet to be announced, the director is all set to introduce television actor Kumaran Thangarajan, known for his performance in the television serial Pandian Stores, to the silver screen.

Shedding light on the genre of the upcoming film, Balaji reveals, “Just like Lucky Man, this is also a feel-good film, with an extra dose of comedy. I have attempted to revive the dramedy genre with this film, as the genre is seldom being explored in Tamil cinema these days.”

He further reveals how Kumaran was the perfect fit for the genre. “Kumaran is already known to the family audience. So it is easier to revive this genre with him because of his audience. This story demanded a newcomer. I had two options: either a brand-new debutant or someone who is new to the silver screen but is still a well-known face. The latter seemed like a better option to me. I had worked with Kumaran during my YouTube days, and I knew he was a very good director’s actor.”

Apart from Kumaran, the yet-to-be-titled film also stars Kumaravel, Balasaravanan, GM Kumar, Vinod Sagar, and Livingston, among others. “Livingston sir was the perfect choice for his role in the film. I didn’t have any other choice in mind while writing the role. It is an important role for which his experience mattered a lot,” shares Balaji, who also goes on to say a few things about the rest of the cast.

“Kumaravel, GM Kumar, and Vinod Sagar will be seen in different avatars in this film and will be relatable to the audience. Balasaravan also plays a pivotal role in the film. I have made the best use of his comedic timing.”