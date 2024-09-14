‘Hard to match Vijay’s energy while dancing’

Meenakshi Chaudhary’s belief in manifestations strengthened when she landed a role in the Vijay-starrer, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) - one of her major milestones after becoming the first runner-up at the Femina Miss Indian pageant in 2018, which too was her manifestation since she was a young girl. “I have manifested almost everything in my life. When I had just started in the industry, I made a list of actors with whom I wanted to work and Vijay sir was on the top,” she shares.

In this conversation about GOAT, Meenakshi Chaudhary speaks about sharing screen space with Vijay, Venkat Prabhu’s unique approach, her career goals and more.

EXCERPTS:

How did you get this opportunity? Did you audition for the role?

I did a look test for Vijay sir’s Varisu, but things did not materialise. Of course, the team had my photos from that look test. When Venkat Prabhu sir was finalising the casting for GOAT, he came across my look test images that featured me in a no-makeup look. I got a call from his office and flew down from Mumbai only for him to see if I looked the same in person. He then picked me to play Srinidhi.

How did Venkat Prabhu initially describe Srinidhi to you?

Venkat Prabhu sir did not provide details of the role until a few days before we started filming. I loved that Srinidhi is a very modern, vivacious girl who lives in the moment. The best part about this film is that there are so many characters and the story revolves around these multiple characters.

What was the one striking quality in Vijay you observed?

The one thing that I have seen in Vijay sir which I have so far not seen in anybody else is his calmness. He’s always in zen mode even when things are chaotic around him. He will find a chair and just sit there waiting for everything to fall into place. I have often seen big actors wait in their vanities when everything is arranged. But Vijay sir would sit right there and give the crew enough time to set up. He only went back to his caravan for lunch.